Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $121,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

