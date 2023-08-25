Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,111.80.

Booking Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,026.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,897.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,689.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

