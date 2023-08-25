Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $174,000 Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRHFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,415 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CRH by 670.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRH by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CRH by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CRH by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of CRH opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $60.72.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

