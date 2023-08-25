IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.81

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.81 and last traded at $72.47, with a volume of 10359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get IES alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IESC

IES Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05.

In other IES news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,221 shares of company stock worth $852,365 over the last 90 days. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IES by 20.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IES by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of IES by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IES by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of IES by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.