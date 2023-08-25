IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.69 million. IMAX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in IMAX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

