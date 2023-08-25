Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.4 %

IR opened at $68.23 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IR. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

