InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $51.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in InMode by 969.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in InMode by 9,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.10. InMode has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

