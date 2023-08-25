Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Buys 31 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Karen Guerra purchased 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,518 ($32.13) per share, for a total transaction of £780.58 ($995.89).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,577 ($32.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06. The company has a market capitalization of £57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 882.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,471 ($31.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,536.50 ($45.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,581.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,778.82.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

