Insider Buying: Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Insider Purchases £99,996 in Stock

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Burnett acquired 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,996 ($127,578.46).

Telecom Plus Trading Down 1.5 %

TEP stock opened at GBX 1,568 ($20.01) on Friday. Telecom Plus Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,442 ($18.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,530 ($32.28). The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,844.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,645.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,751.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17.

Telecom Plus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a GBX 46 ($0.59) dividend. This is a positive change from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $34.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,411.76%.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

