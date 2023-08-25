Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $192.05

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $192.05 and last traded at $192.57, with a volume of 524471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.74.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insulet from $343.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 211.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

