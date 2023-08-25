Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,413 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $285,013,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $89,893,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,054,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,782,000 after buying an additional 576,001 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 736,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,263,000 after buying an additional 340,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.94. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.12 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

