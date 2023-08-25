Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $144.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.85.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

