Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $265.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.03 and a 200 day moving average of $288.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.