Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,760 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

