Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,724 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $181.53 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.93.

Insider Activity

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.