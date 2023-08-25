Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

STZ opened at $258.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

