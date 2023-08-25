Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 119.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $6,015,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,527,007.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,775.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,527,007.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,082,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,416,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,608 shares of company stock worth $60,333,535. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.02 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $267.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of -97.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.64 and a 200 day moving average of $167.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.