Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 859.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Teleflex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. CL King started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.92.

NYSE TFX opened at $215.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

