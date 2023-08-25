Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,597,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $503.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $581.40.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,913,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.67.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

