Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,132 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $180.77 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $216.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.00.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

