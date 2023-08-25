Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $810,480.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,009,151.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $810,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,009,151.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,952,190.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,566,661.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,895 shares of company stock valued at $41,031,820 in the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.1 %

NET stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $76.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

