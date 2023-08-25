Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,337 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,815.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

