Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,204,256. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $765.16 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $821.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $780.60 and its 200 day moving average is $737.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.