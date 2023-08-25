Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 4,022 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $63.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,810 shares of company stock worth $12,025,330. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.