Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 5,173 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Toro by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Toro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC opened at $98.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $80.44 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average is $104.57.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.