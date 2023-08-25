Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 6,961 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $352,247.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,117 shares of company stock valued at $21,218,936 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $185.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.01 and a one year high of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.85 and a 200 day moving average of $178.63.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

