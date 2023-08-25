Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 320.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $802,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NRG Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $37.01 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

