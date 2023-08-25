International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Price Down 3.2%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.31 and last traded at $45.16. Approximately 85,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 634,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $903,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,704.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,488,485. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 33.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

