Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $575.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $498.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $481.16 and a 200-day moving average of $445.24. The company has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $514.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 83,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,187,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

