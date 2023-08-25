Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Target (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 105,998 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 72,699 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Insider Transactions at Target

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 48.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $963,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $87,276,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $124.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.42. Target has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

