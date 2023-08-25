Investors Buy Large Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

Insider Activity at Evelo Biosciences

In other news, insider Mark Bodmer sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $29,747.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Bodmer sold 3,128 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $29,747.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 5,411,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $12,499,999.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,931,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,192.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,474 shares of company stock worth $52,058 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Trading Down 4.5 %

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43.

(Get Free Report)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.