Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX opened at $15.48 on Friday. Xerox has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Xerox’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.14%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

