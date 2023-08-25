Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2023

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENEGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $38.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $967,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,004.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XENE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XENE

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.