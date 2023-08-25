Investors Purchase Large Volume of Canoo Call Options (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 14,519 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical volume of 9,963 call options.

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $0.51 on Friday. Canoo has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canoo will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canoo by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,750,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canoo by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,777,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,090 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,925,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,981 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.55 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canoo to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

