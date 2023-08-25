Investors Purchase Large Volume of Canoo Call Options (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 14,519 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical volume of 9,963 call options.
Canoo Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $0.51 on Friday. Canoo has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canoo will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GOEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.55 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canoo to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canoo
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canoo
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.