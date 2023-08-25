Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 64,721 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 81% compared to the average daily volume of 35,720 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Down 4.5 %

SEA stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SEA has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SEA will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. CICC Research downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.