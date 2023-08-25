IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 6.8% Higher

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 5,598,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,976,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IONQ. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Westpark Capital cut IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

IonQ Stock Down 9.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

In other news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth $28,845,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 485.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,402 shares during the period. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

