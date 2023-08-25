Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.15

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 739000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

