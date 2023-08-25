iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 135,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 308,683 shares.The stock last traded at $26.36 and had previously closed at $26.40.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $642.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

