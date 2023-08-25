iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,920,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 4,772,794 shares.The stock last traded at $36.28 and had previously closed at $35.94.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

