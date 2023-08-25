iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 33,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 12,662 shares.The stock last traded at $154.73 and had previously closed at $153.08.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $849.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

