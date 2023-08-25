iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $183.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

