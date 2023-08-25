iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IWP opened at $92.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

