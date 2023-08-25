iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $27,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $113.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

