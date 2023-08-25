J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Buys £383.34 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Harry Morley bought 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £383.34 ($489.08).

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

JDW stock opened at GBX 675.50 ($8.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £869.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1 year low of GBX 388.40 ($4.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 816 ($10.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 674.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 663.66.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

