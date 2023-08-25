J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Buys £383.34 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Harry Morley bought 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £383.34 ($489.08).
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
JDW stock opened at GBX 675.50 ($8.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £869.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1 year low of GBX 388.40 ($4.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 816 ($10.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 674.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 663.66.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than J D Wetherspoon
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.