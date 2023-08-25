Jack W. Schuler Acquires 32,556 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 32,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $53,391.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,611,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,203,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Biodesix Stock Performance

BDSX opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $134.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter worth $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Stories

