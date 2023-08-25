James Rudolph Martin Acquires 22,224 Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) Director James Rudolph Martin acquired 22,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $50,892.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,433.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PetVivo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PETV opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative return on equity of 863.27% and a negative net margin of 988.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetVivo

About PetVivo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PetVivo stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PETV Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of PetVivo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

