JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
JCDecaux Stock Performance
JCDecaux stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.
JCDecaux Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JCDecaux
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Mortgage Companies To Watch On Rising Home Sales
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 Tailwinds That Will Soon Have Super Micro Computer At New Highs
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Low-Cost Equity ETFs With High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.