JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

JCDecaux stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

