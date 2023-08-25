Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) to Buy

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Lion Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LIOPF opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.11. Lion has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $743.45 million during the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lion will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

