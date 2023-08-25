Jet.AI (JTAI) and The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, nonscheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Jet.AI to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jet.AI and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jet.AI N/A $7.18 million 62.00 Jet.AI Competitors $1.87 billion -$58.38 million 38.04

Jet.AI’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Jet.AI. Jet.AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jet.AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Jet.AI Competitors 8 87 106 0 2.49

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jet.AI and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Air transportation, nonscheduled” companies have a potential upside of 133.53%. Given Jet.AI’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jet.AI has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Jet.AI has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jet.AI’s peers have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jet.AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jet.AI N/A -40.62% 6.05% Jet.AI Competitors -13.81% -48.35% -8.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of Jet.AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of shares of all “Air transportation, nonscheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 68.8% of Jet.AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Air transportation, nonscheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jet.AI beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc. develops private aviation platform. It operates in two segments, Software and Aviation. The Software segment develops a B2C CharterGPT application that uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private booking experience; a B2B Jet; and AI Operator Platform that offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment is involved in jet aircraft fraction sales, jet card sales, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

