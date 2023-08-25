JMP Securities Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $260.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $252.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

WDAY stock opened at $224.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.45. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

